TicWatch Pro 4G heads to the UK as a Vodafone exclusive

Mobvoi has announced the TicWatch Pro 4G has finally launched in the UK, some months after its US launch.

The TicWatch E2 is currently sitting pretty at the top of our best Android smartwatch list. So the launch of Mobvoi's brand new watch, the TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK, is pretty exciting.

The TicWatch Pro 4G is jam-packed with great features, the most notable of which is (obviously) its use of 4G. If you're on Vodafone, you'll be able to connect the device to your account so you can make calls and send and receive messages using your data. This essentially means you'll be able to take it out on a run and leave your phone behind.

The other features we've come to expect from our smartwatches are also there, too. You can track your walking and running activity, and monitor your heart rate, heart health and step count.

While the US version of the watch didn't feature swimming functionality to begin with, this is available at the UK launch which is great news.



Display specs are also pretty impressive – a low power LCD is layered over an OLED, meaning you can switch between smart and power saving modes if you're running low on battery. On smart mode, your battery will last for two days; on power saving mode, it will last a month.

This is a feature that's pretty unique to the TicWatch and is a massive help for those who are tardy when it comes to charging their devices.

And you can also use the watch to make payments via Google Pay.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G is available now from Amazon, and will set you back £249.99. For more info, head to Mobvoi's site.



