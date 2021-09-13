Marvel backs the big screen - has four mysterious movies coming out

Marvel has made its big-screen intentions clear, by announcing that the rest of its slate for this year and beyond will be heading to cinemas first and not launching simultaneously on Disney Plus.

The news comes after the success of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings reaped box-office success and broke Labor Day records for a movie.

Until now, Marvel and Disney were unsure about how to deal with its big movies. With the launch of Black Widow, it released the movie both on Disney Plus (as a Premium Access title) and on the big screen.

While this brought in big money for Disney - and A LOT of publicity - it also caused some backlash.

Now, Disney has revealed that its remaining movies that are being released in 2021 will all go to cinemas first - there are six in total, two of which are Marvel films: Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Beyond this, it has also re-iterated that there will be four movies launching in 2022. They are: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25th, 2022); Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6th, 2022); Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8th, 2022); The Marvels (November 11th, 2022).

Future Marvel projects

The slate for 2023 is five movies, three of which are untitled: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (February 17th, 2023); Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th, 2023); and three untitled movies: Untitled Marvel Film (July 28th, 2023); Untitled Marvel Film (October 6th, 2023) and Untitled Marvel Film (November 10th, 2023). It is thought that two of these untitled movies will be Blade and Fantastic Four.

Until now, Marvel hadn't revealed what its plans for 2024 are but now we know that there will be four movies coming out: Untitled Marvel Film (February 16th, 2024); Untitled Marvel Film (May 3th, 2024); Untitled Marvel Film (July 26th, 2024); Untitled Marvel Film (November 8th, 2024).

Phew, that's a lot of Marvel love. The speculation has already begun on what these movies could be, with Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 already being developed but it's thought we may get a new Black Widow (with Florence Pugh in the role) and, it's hoped, a potential X-Men movie - given we had a Wolverine game tease, this has added to the rumor mill.

Whatever they end up being, there is a lot of Marvel love heading to the big screen in the near (and not so near) future.