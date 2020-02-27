'New' Indiana Jones 5 director could be working on The Mandalorian: Season 2

The biggest of big movie news broke recently: it looks like Steve Spielberg is out as the director of Indiana Jones 5. There has never been an Indiana Jones movie without Spielberg at the helm, so the thought of one without him is, well, not a good one.

But, the proposed new director is one of the best around. James Mangold was last seen directing Ford Versus Ferrari (Le Mans 66 in the UK), a brilliant heartfelt car movie based on a true story - you can read our interview with Mangold about the movie. He also directed the fantastic Cop Land, Walk The Line and the two best Wolverine movies.

Hugh Jackman reckons it's "a travesty" he's never won a Best Director Oscar and we would have to agree.

If Mangold does end up directing the new Indiana Jones, then he is a damn fine choice but is he Disney material, given Disney now owns the Indiana Jones rights?

Well, he might well already be as there's a new report that he is part of a big-name roster of directors who have been working on Disney Plus' The Mandalorian: Season 2.

According to ScreenRant, Mangold is directing some of the Star Wars TV show, as is Robert Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to direct.

The Mandalorian Season 2 release date is October so there is still some time to wait for more Mandalorian goodness, but the UK is set to get Disney Plus March 23rd - where they will be able to get a weekly fix of the show.

As for Indiana Jones 5 - we reckon there will be an announcement on this very soon.

5 fantastic filmmaking tips from director James Mangold - the potential director of Indiana Jones 5