Make the best cocktails you’ve ever tasted with Hyper Drinks book from master mixologist Angelos Bafas

If you’re looking to become a master mixologist, there’s no better teacher than Angelos Bafas – our recent trip to his Nipperkin bar in Mayfair took us on a cocktail-quaffing taste odyssey that has to be experienced to be believed.

Now, with his new book Hyper Drinks, you’ll learn all you need to know to make the sort of cocktails you’d usually only find in a super-secret, super-classy speakeasy.

Heading up top London cocktail institutions including NIJU, HUMO and Kioku by Endo, Bafas's book talks us through his seasonal and sustainable mixology philosophy, focussing on locally sourced ingredients, and quality over convenience.

Featuring over 70 recipes, the book will teach readers how to make drinks including Raspberry Dry Vermouth from scratch, a Caramelised Rhubarb Spirit, and inventive mixes cocktails like the Wild Garlic Martini “crafted with wild garlic gin”, and an Elderflower Bee’s Knees featuring “three distinct preparations of foraged elderflower”.

And though the result will be out of this world, the ingredients needed don’t have to cost the world. The book promises to highlight “the value of traditional techniques including macerating, foraging and preservation - proving that impressive drinks don’t need expensive equipment or exotic ingredients to make an impact.”

“HYPER drinks reflects a year of my life, or, more precisely, a year’s produce in my life,” says Bafas of the release.

“Great flavour demands great simplicity, and using local and seasonal ingredients is not just a concept - it’s the only way forward.”

Hyper Drinks goes up for pre-order on February 6th, and will launch in the Spring. Grab it here.