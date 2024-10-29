Mac Mini is now even mini-er, as Apple reveals M4 model with Studio style

It was already the smallest computer in Apple’s Mac line up, and now the Mac Mini is getting… mini-er.

Rocking the latest M4 Apple silicon chip and an all-new design, the just-unveiled Mac Mini redesign squeezes a load of computing power into an aluminium box just 5-inches by 5-inches in size.

For eagle-eyed Apple fans, its more squat design makes it look as much like a miniature Mac Studio as a Mac Mini — which may be precisely the point, as Apple moves to homogenise its ever-changing Mac line-up.

That’s not to say you’ll be short of ports. Apple’s squeezed in two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, while turn the Mac Mini around and you’ll find a further three USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, Ethernet and the power input. Opt for the higher-end M4 Pro chipset option, and those rear ports make the leap to Thunderbolt 5 too for faster transfer speeds.

The new Mac Mini’s most affordable model starts with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU. More RAM and storage can be configured at purchase too. Jump up to the M4 Pro chip and you immediately start with 24GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 12-core CPU / 16-core GPU combo.

Image Credit: Apple

Preorders for the new Mac Mini open up today on the Apple website, with the entry level M4 model starting at £599 / $599. Opt for the more powerful M4 Pro model, and prices start at £1,399 / $1,399.

Those totally flush with cash can configure the M4 Pro model to have a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, as well as 64GB RAM and a whopping 8TB storage, as well as a 10-Gigabit Ethernet port — bringing the grand total price up to a not-so-mini £4,699.

You’ll see them in stores from November 8th.

Image Credit: Apple

Apple’s putting the pedal to the metal this week when it comes to launches. Just yesterday it revealed its M4-powered, AI-ready new iMac all-in-one desktop computers, alongside the software update that turns on its Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

It’s expected to round the week off with a new wave of M4-equipped MacBook Pro laptops too, so keep your eyes peeled for those in the next couple of days.