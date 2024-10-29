Mac Mini is now even mini-er, as Apple reveals M4 model with Studio style
Look at the size of that thing!
It was already the smallest computer in Apple’s Mac line up, and now the Mac Mini is getting… mini-er.
Rocking the latest M4 Apple silicon chip and an all-new design, the just-unveiled Mac Mini redesign squeezes a load of computing power into an aluminium box just 5-inches by 5-inches in size.
For eagle-eyed Apple fans, its more squat design makes it look as much like a miniature Mac Studio as a Mac Mini — which may be precisely the point, as Apple moves to homogenise its ever-changing Mac line-up.
That’s not to say you’ll be short of ports. Apple’s squeezed in two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, while turn the Mac Mini around and you’ll find a further three USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, Ethernet and the power input. Opt for the higher-end M4 Pro chipset option, and those rear ports make the leap to Thunderbolt 5 too for faster transfer speeds.
The new Mac Mini’s most affordable model starts with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU. More RAM and storage can be configured at purchase too. Jump up to the M4 Pro chip and you immediately start with 24GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 12-core CPU / 16-core GPU combo.
Preorders for the new Mac Mini open up today on the Apple website, with the entry level M4 model starting at £599 / $599. Opt for the more powerful M4 Pro model, and prices start at £1,399 / $1,399.
Those totally flush with cash can configure the M4 Pro model to have a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, as well as 64GB RAM and a whopping 8TB storage, as well as a 10-Gigabit Ethernet port — bringing the grand total price up to a not-so-mini £4,699.
You’ll see them in stores from November 8th.
Apple’s putting the pedal to the metal this week when it comes to launches. Just yesterday it revealed its M4-powered, AI-ready new iMac all-in-one desktop computers, alongside the software update that turns on its Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad and Mac.
It’s expected to round the week off with a new wave of M4-equipped MacBook Pro laptops too, so keep your eyes peeled for those in the next couple of days.