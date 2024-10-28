Colourful M4 iMac desktop revealed as Apple Intelligence finally rolls out

Apple has just updated its all-in-one iMac desktop computer range, giving home office upgrades a splash of colour.

The main upgrade to the iMac this year is the introduction of the M4 chip — the fourth generation of Apple’s homegrown, super-speedy silicon. That made its debut in the iPad Pro line-up back in the Spring, and the iMac refresh marks the first time that the latest Apple computing chip has been available in a Mac.

Up for pre-order now on the Apple website, prices start at £1,299 / $1,299 for an entry-level model with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. £1,499 / $1,499 gets you the 10-core CPU and 10-Core GPU option with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a £1,699 /$1,699 option ups the storage to 512GB. Those two pricier models also boast four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a Gigbit Ethernet port — the entry level model makes do with just two USB-C ports, and hasn’t got the Ethernet slot. A 12MP camera for video calls is built into the top of the display, too.

More RAM or storage can be configured at purchase too — and you’ll want to buy as much as you need for the future up front ideally, as they’re not easily upgradable machines.

All-in-one, all you need

As is customary with the iMac line up, you get everything in the box you need to get computing straight away — despite its slim frame, all the internal components sit behind the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, while you’ll get a Magic Keyboard and choice of either a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad in the box, too. Those external accessories have finally made the jump from a proprietary Lightning charging port to the standardised USB-C format this year. An optional new “nano texture glass”, first seen on the latest iPad Pros, is available here too, and should help to reduce reflections on the screen.

Known for their colourful slim-line designs, this year’s iMacs come in new shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, as well as the returning silver.

Available to pre-order today, you’ll see them in shops from November 8th.

The new iMacs launch alongside the roll out of Apple’s long-awaited AI features, Apple Intelligence, which lands today with the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software updates, following a beta testing phase. Apple Intelligence’s first wave of features will allow users to “refine their writing; summarise notifications, mail, and messages; experience a more natural and capable Siri; remove distracting objects from images with Clean Up,” and more, with fresh features set to be added all the time. Though an official UK roll-out will happen in December, all English-speaking users can access the features by setting their device location and language preferences to US English.