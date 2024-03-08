ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Food And Drink

Limited edition Rza x Ballantine's whisky revealed - and there's a poem to prove it

The final collab with the legendary hip-hop producer is here...

Limited edition Rza x Ballantine's whisky revealed - and there's a poem to prove it
Marc Chacksfield
08 March 2024

Wu-tang Clan founder and Hip-Hop legend Rza has swapped decks for drams for his latest release, teaming up with Ballantine's for a limited-edition whisky.

The Ballantine's 7 American Barrel x RZA Limited Edition is a nice mix-up of Scottish and American cultures and Rza, who is no stranger to penning lyrics, has created a poem in celebration.

ShortList is possession of a bottle of the whisky and it's stunning. The label features an intricate pattern constructed from the handwritten words of RZA’s poem, complete with the iconic Wu-Tang Clan hands.

Limited edition Rza x Ballantine whisky revealed - and there's a poem to prove it
Image Credit: Ballantine's

There have been a number of Rza x Ballantine's releases - you may remember the Ballantine's X Flying Goose Sriracha hot sauce one - but this one is said to be the culmination of this partnership.

Plus this is the only one where he penned a poem which you can read below:

Scotland, greenery on the countryside
Enjoying the scenery on a country ride
Stone cottages adorn the road on opposite sides
It seems beauty has no place to hide
Surrounded by farmland of sheep and grain
Blankets of clouds, skies preparing to release the rain
Showering life-giving water onto the Highland plains
That will be used to infuse the malt and then it's drained
With the best parts separated from the rest
And we all take a sip, to put the process to its test

And putting the process to the test we did, with a whisky taste test. You'll be pleased to read that this whisky 'ain’t nuthing ta f’ wit'.

Limited edition Rza x Ballantine whisky revealed - and there's a poem to prove it
Image Credit: Ballantine's

You can definitely get the infusion of the American Barrel, with the taste ending in a vanilla-caramel mix. This is one for those who like their whiskies on the sweeter side.

The Ballantine's 7 American Barrel x RZA Limited Edition is available now from from The Whiskey Exchange, priced at £37.95.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists