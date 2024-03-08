Limited edition Rza x Ballantine's whisky revealed - and there's a poem to prove it

Wu-tang Clan founder and Hip-Hop legend Rza has swapped decks for drams for his latest release, teaming up with Ballantine's for a limited-edition whisky.

The Ballantine's 7 American Barrel x RZA Limited Edition is a nice mix-up of Scottish and American cultures and Rza, who is no stranger to penning lyrics, has created a poem in celebration.

ShortList is possession of a bottle of the whisky and it's stunning. The label features an intricate pattern constructed from the handwritten words of RZA’s poem, complete with the iconic Wu-Tang Clan hands.

Image Credit: Ballantine's

There have been a number of Rza x Ballantine's releases - you may remember the Ballantine's X Flying Goose Sriracha hot sauce one - but this one is said to be the culmination of this partnership.

Plus this is the only one where he penned a poem which you can read below:



Scotland, greenery on the countryside

Enjoying the scenery on a country ride

Stone cottages adorn the road on opposite sides

It seems beauty has no place to hide



Surrounded by farmland of sheep and grain

Blankets of clouds, skies preparing to release the rain

Showering life-giving water onto the Highland plains

That will be used to infuse the malt and then it's drained

With the best parts separated from the rest



And we all take a sip, to put the process to its test



And putting the process to the test we did, with a whisky taste test. You'll be pleased to read that this whisky 'ain’t nuthing ta f’ wit'.

Image Credit: Ballantine's

You can definitely get the infusion of the American Barrel, with the taste ending in a vanilla-caramel mix. This is one for those who like their whiskies on the sweeter side.

The Ballantine's 7 American Barrel x RZA Limited Edition is available now from from The Whiskey Exchange, priced at £37.95.