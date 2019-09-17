LifeFuels' new smart nutrition water bottle looks like something out of a sci-fi movie

Have you ever made a concerted decision to drink more water, bought a really really ridiculously good looking water bottle, and then lost track of exactly how much you managed to drink? Yup, we've all been there. But now, thanks to Virginia-based beverage tech company LifeFuels, that sinking feeling could become a thing of the past.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) after five years of development, the 2018 CES Innovation Award winner aims to make users adopt healthier nutritional habits with the help of three elements: a sleek water bottle, flavourful nutrition packed FuelPods and an app that tracks both water consumption and nutrition.

Having partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper - any company with the word doctor in the name has to be healthy, right?! - LifeFuels has developed an app enables you to track hydration targets, adjust the flavor mix and strength of your drink, and see the levels remaining in each FuelPod.

"Our mission is to help people feel their best from the inside out," said LifeFuels founder, Jonathon Perrelli. "Whether you're an athlete, a health and tech enthusiast, or a busy parent, our innovative hydration system can help you reach your wellness goals on-the-go."

We’re not going to lie, the FuelPods look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Each variety of pod delivers a range of different ingredients depending on your requirements - from anti-oxidants to electrolytes - and is available in a range of flavours including blackberry acai, peach, kiwi strawberry lemonade, and white grapefruit to name but a few.

The recyclable pods cost $11.99 each ($9.99 with a subscription) and can dispense up to 30 drinks each. Every bottle can fit three FuelPods - meaning you can create up to 90 customised drinks per batch. The system means you can pretty much become your own nutritional mixologist.





The bottle, which is currently available in a 16.9 fl. oz. (500 ml) size, also features a long-life, rechargeable battery that can last up to 7 days.





The starter pack includes a bottle, carrying lanyard, cleaning brush, three FuelPods and a charging cable and is now available from the LifeFuels site for $179.





