Last chance to get a bargain retro console this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is about to end, but you can still get your hands on a few cracking bargains.

Our pick in the retro gaming sphere is the Anbernic RG35XX, a retro emulation handheld that looks a lot like a classic Gameboy. But it has far more advanced tech inside.

You’d usually pay just under £60 for one of these. But as part of Prime Day, it’s on sale for a handful of pennies over £46. It also includes a 64GB memory card packed with games — more than 5000 of them, apparently.

It’s a handheld console for the cost of some current-gen console gamepad.



Not encountered one of these before? It’s an emulator handheld, one that can play software originally made for a whole heap of home consoles and handhelds. They include the SNES, Sega Mega Drive, the Neo Geo, PC Engine and, yep, the GameBoy.

The Anbernic RG35XX has a 3.5-inch LCD screen, whose 640 x 480 pixel resolution is actually significantly higher than what most of these retro consoles had to play with back in the day.

At its core is a phone-like processor, but it has enough power to replicate decades’ worth of gaming history. And it’s all presented with a bespoke interface that makes selecting titles a doddle.

The only issue, as with all of these retro consoles, is avoiding that Netflix effect where you spend more time browsing than actually playing.

This Anbernic RG35XX deal has proved so popular it has shot right to the top spot of Amazon’s Handheld Games category. It doesn’t have to be used handheld either. A mini HDMI connector lets you plug the console into your TV, and wireless gamepads can be connected to it, no problem.

We’ve checked this deal out, and can confirm it’s a legit Prime Day saving — and a solid discount. Check out the Anbernic RG35XX now.