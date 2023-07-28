Lando Star Wars show is happening - Donald Glover to write and star (report)

A Lando TV shows is in the works, with star Donald Glover and his brother Stephen set to take on writing duties.

This is according to Variety, which is reporting that Justin Simien (director of Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion) had been attached, but this is no longer the case and that Donald and Stephen Glover are now on board.

Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't get the love it should have when it was first released back in 2017, but something good has come out of the movie: Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams, who reprised the role in The Rise of Skywalker.

Glover has been clear about his love for the character and wanting to return to the Star Wars world, explaining in a video interview with GQ, “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it."

Now that he holds the pen, it will be up to him to make sure that the show is right for the character.

The shows must go on...

Much like Disney's foray in to TV with Marvel, the Star Wars shows have been a mixed bag. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian were excellent, the the third a little muddled. And the less said about the Boba Fett show the better.

Andor, however, proves that you can make a pretty perfect show in the Star Wars universe and there is excitement around the upcoming Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi.

The Solo movie did also star a young Han Solo - played admirably by Alden Ehrenreich (who was excellent in the recent Oppenheimer). We also got Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, a character we would love to see back in the Star Wars fold.

The news that Donald Glover is on board is fantastic but that a show is happening at all is a surprising one. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that they would be making fewer Marvel and Star Wars shows. Couple this with the recent strikes and while this news may well be right, there is an expectation that a Lando show is some way off.