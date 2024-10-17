Jim Beam Winter Reserve wants to warm your festive sip sessions

Chestnuts roasting on open fire? Check. Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Check. But what's in your glass?

If you’re looking for inspiration for a festie-themed bourbon bottle as we approach the winter months, you might want to check out Jim Beam’s new Winter Reserve.

With a “a rich, seasonal flavour profile”, the Winter Reserve is aged for six years in toasted barrels, and looks to invoke the snuggly memories of a good holiday feast by touching on flavours of vanilla, cinnamon spice and clove. We’d half expect the Ghost of Christmas Present to sneak a bottle out of his beard.

'Tis the season

"At Jim Beam, we're always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to our deeply rooted heritage," Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation Master Distiller, said of the new release.

"With Winter Reserve, we wanted to create a special bourbon that embodies the warmth of the holidays and the bold flavors that pair well with cold weather. We are excited to share it with our community and hope its holiday-inspired flavors bring people together to celebrate the joy of the season."

A limited edition bottle selling at select retailers, Jim Beam’s Winter Reserve sells in 750ml capacities, and has an ABV of 43% / 86 proof. UK stockists are yet to be announced, but you can buy direct from the Jim Beam website at $24.99 (about 20 quid).