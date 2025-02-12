Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition whiskey arrives in the UK

A new whiskey has landed in the UK. It’s Jameson’s Triple Triple Chestnut Edition, which originally launched last year in South Africa.

Jameson fans may already be familiar with the original Triple Triple, announced all the way back in 2019.

The concept was a whiskey aged in three different styles of barrel, as well as being triple-distilled, to impart a deep complexity to the flavour. In that original the drink was stored in Bourbon and sherry casks, alongside ones previously used for Spanish fortified wine.



Jameson’s new Triple Triple Chestnut Edition switches things up a bit, using ex-Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks as well as “hand-selected” sweet chesnut casks.



We are, of course, talking about the wood imparting the flavour here, not sweet chestnuts being added to form some potentially unholy liqueur.

Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition: taste sensation?

“Sweet Chestnut wood imparts rich notes of chocolate and fudge, adding a luxurious layer to Jameson whiskey’s much-loved character, making it an excellent new addition to the family,” says Kevin O’Gorman, master distiller at Midleton Distillery, where Jameson is made, alongside Redbreast, Yellow Spot and others.

On the nose you’ll get notes of vanilla, toffee fudge and “hazelnut chocolate.” These are complemented by green apple and pear, with some hints of that chestnut wood in the background.

Fudge and vanilla return on the palate, joined by “wood spices” and the nutty character the name on the bottle promises.

“Gentle wood spices slowly build over time adding further layers of flavour, complementing the orchard fruits and toasted wood,” reads the official tasting notes.

Jameson says the triple cask process adds a smoothness to the whiskey, alongside the increased complexity of the flavour profile.

A 70cl bottle of Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition costs £28, and has the familiar ABV of 40%. Jameson recommends serving it with lemonade and a citrus garnish — or of course on its own, or over ice.

If you fancy trying out the classic Triple Triple blend instead, it typically comes in a 1L bottle and sells for around £45 online.

UK buyers can pick up a 70cl bottle of Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut edition from Amazon, or from Morissons in-store, The Grocer reports. It has also launched in the US, Poland and Canada, and has been available in South Africa since October 2024.