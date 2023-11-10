Jameson joins forces with Cillian Murphy on new Irish Whiskey campaign

What happens when you cross arguably the world's best known Irish whiskey with one of Ireland's greatest acting exports?

Why, it's none other than Jameson's latest ‘Must be a Jameson’ campaign starring Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame.

The newly released series of adverts are soundtracked by the dulcet tones of the Irish actor and directed by two-time Oscar-nominated writer-director Bryan Buckley.

Telling the tale of fictional lead José - who, according to Murphy, is "nearly as smooth as our whiskey" - dramatic ad features speedboats, swimming pools and giant CGI factories aplenty.

Pushing the Jameson idea that the whiskey connects like-minded people, José embodies their "always welcoming" and "forever smooth" attitude.



José - a suitably chaotic, linen-shirt clad fellow - proceeds to pull the wheel off his speedboat, before arriving at a beach party in style.

With narrator Cillian Murphy pointing out that the guest never arrives "empty handed", the star of the show grabs a lime from a nearby tree as the boat crashes across a beach, before coming to rest beside party guests in the residence's private pool.

Just your average Jameson drinker, right?

The latest campaign follows the release of the Irish whiskey brand's 21-year-old limited edition expression.

Matured in rum-seasoned casks, the spicy Jameson Remixed Caribbean Beats is a 21 year old Jameson Irish Whiskey, fully matured in rum casks from the Caribbean Islands of Barbados and Cuba.

A combination of traditional Irish craft and Caribbean flair according to the brand, the limited release is currently available to order for €280.00 (around £245).

“Jameson is a serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and this new campaign is our lighthearted take on connecting people through their shared outlook on life,” said Johan Radojewski, Jameson’s vice-president of marketing.

“Have you ever sat at a bar, saw a stranger, and wondered if you’d be friends in another life? Next time, go say ‘hello’. After all, they could be a Jameson, too.”

The second advert in the series, which is set to hit the internet mid-November, will feature Jameson Orange, a fruity spirit-based beverage which is an homage to the classic Old Fashioned cocktail.

You can get your hands on the brand's Carribean Remixed whiskey now from