Jameson joins forces with Cillian Murphy on new Irish Whiskey campaign
Prepare for the ultimate Irish collaboration
What happens when you cross arguably the world's best known Irish whiskey with one of Ireland's greatest acting exports?
Why, it's none other than Jameson's latest ‘Must be a Jameson’ campaign starring Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame.
Telling the tale of fictional lead José - who, according to Murphy, is "nearly as smooth as our whiskey" - dramatic ad features speedboats, swimming pools and giant CGI factories aplenty.
Pushing the Jameson idea that the whiskey connects like-minded people, José embodies their "always welcoming" and "forever smooth" attitude.
José - a suitably chaotic, linen-shirt clad fellow - proceeds to pull the wheel off his speedboat, before arriving at a beach party in style.
With narrator Cillian Murphy pointing out that the guest never arrives "empty handed", the star of the show grabs a lime from a nearby tree as the boat crashes across a beach, before coming to rest beside party guests in the residence's private pool.
Just your average Jameson drinker, right?
You can get your hands on the brand's Carribean Remixed whiskey now from