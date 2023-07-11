I review whisky for a living and these are my 5 Amazon Prime Day picks

Amazon Prime Day is here and with it plenty of whisky discounts. In fact, there are too many which means you may want the guiding hand of a whisky expert.

I have been lucky enough to review whisky for a living for a few years now, contributing to ShortList's best whisky guide, sampling American whiskey for our best bourbon guides and even trying out the best Irish whiskey that the Emerald Isle has to offer.

This year I was even one of only a handful of people in the world to review Middleton's €50,000 whiskey.

That doesn't mean that I have expensive tastes, though - quite the opposite. I love a bargain and there are plenty of whiskies that have been discounted this Amazon Prime Day.

I have looked at the thousands of deals and have chosen 5 whiskies - both whisky and bourbon - that I think you should splash out on this Prime Day.

They may not be the obvious choices, but that's the point: when whisky is discounted, it sometimes means that the price point finally hits that sweet spot of affordability for you.

Whichever one you choose from the below list, I don't think you will be disappointed. I certainly wasn't when I taste tested them...

1. For those who want age and flavour...

44.99 (save £17) Aberlour 14 Year Old Single Malt £44.99 - WAS £62 This whisky won double gold at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2020, and has a flavour profile of caramel and blackberry. Buy from Amazon



2. A premium bourbon with a rockstar seal of approval...

21% Off! Heavens Door £69.99 - WAS £88.94 When it comes to premium bourbon, this is about as premium as it gets. It's been crafted in association with Bob Dylan and the price point is usually around the £75 so this is a fantastic deal. Taste wise, there's a sweetness there and a smoke hit with vanilla cutting through. Buy now from Amazon



3. A perfect bourbon substitute

40% Off! Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey £26.99 - WAS £45 If you want to try something a little different then try this wonderful rye from New Orleans. Similar to bourbon, but made with at least 51% rye it makes for a smoother taste. We are big fans of this bottle. Buy now from Amazon



4. Japanese whisky done right...

17% Off! Nikka From The Barrel £37.99 - WAS £45.60 Nikka From The Barrel is a wonderful way into Japanese whisky. It is a blended whisky comprised of 60% Coffey Grain and 40% malts and made from one of the most famous distilleries in the world. Buy now from Amazon



5. An award-winning small bath bourbon

23% off! Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey £35.49 - WAS £45.95 If you want something special bourbon wise, thenElijah Craig is for you. Packed with vanilla and maple flavour, there's a nice and spicy heat from the booze, too. This won the whisky of the year 2017. Buy now from Amazon