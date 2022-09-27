Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine: will be in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman has decided to play Wolverine once more, with a new video confirming that he is back as the X-Men character for the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

Jackman returning as Wolverine was revealed in the best way possible, thanks to a light-hearted video posted by Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool).

In the video, Reynolds apologizes for not being at D23 and reveals that he has been searching his soul for a way to make sure that Deadpool's debut in the MCU is a special one. And that's when Hugh Jackman casually walks behind him and Reynolds asks if he'll play Wolverine one more time.

His reply: Yeah, sure, Ryan."

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Given the ending of Logan, it's certainly surprising news that Jackman will be back as Wolverine but it does push the hype levels of Deadpool 3 up to, well, the absolute maximum. Also, they can just use the multiverse to justify Jackman's return.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman did star together in the ill-fated Wolverine: Origins. The X-Men prequel was not well received and we're sure that this will be poked fun at in the new movie.

Alongside the massive Hugh Jackman reveal, we also have a Deadpool 3 release date: 6 September 2024.