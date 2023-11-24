Huge Black Friday deals on must-have boozy stocking fillers

We love a Black Friday stocking filler - particularly when it has a booze related twist.

Which is why we've tracked down the best selection of deals on must-have stocking fillers for whiskey and gin fans this cyber weekend.

There are huge savings to be had across a host of products, including Guinness accessories, whisky sets and limited-edition stocking fillers.

So, without further ado, it's time to check out these gifting must-haves.

Hendrick's Gin Limited Release Giftset - 70cl

Tis limited edition Hendrick's Gin gift set catching our eye for all the right reasons.



Now with a huge 27% off for a limited time (while stocks last), it's quite literally a cracking present for the gin connoisseur in your life.

Alongside a few other top picks on stocking fillers, including this pint-perfect Guinness Draught Nitrosurge and xx, this pint sized Hendrick'

Now, this is a must for the gin fan in your life, with £10 off each and every pack this Black Friday.

Guinness Draught Nitrosurge

Did someone say all the joys of the pub from the comfort of your own home?

Yes, this might just be the ultimate present for the Guinness fan in your life, allowing you to pour the perfect pint with little to no hassle.

This Nitrosurge device clips on to the top of your Guinness can, super-charging your drink to ensure you get the ultimate body to head ratio each and every time.

Now with an impressive 20% off for a limited time, be sure to grab one while stocks last.

scallywag winter Edition

Prepare for the ultimate winter warmer, as Scallywag Winter Edition enters the ring.

A hearty whisky offering from Douglas Lang distillery, this fine specimen of a dram is a must-have addition to the drinks cupboard for whisky fan.

Ideal if the distillery's Old Particular Clynelish 25 Years Old is a little out of your price range (there's currently £150 off this Black Friday), this festive offering is perfect for popping in your stocking.

Weighing in at a hefty 52.5% ABV, it's a true scallywag through and through.

Packed full of flavour, this bottle originally costs £65 and can now be snapped up for a mere £58.50 from their site.

Granite Whisky Glass Gift Set

If you're after huge savings on whisky gifits, look no further than this granite whisky glass set.



Currently with a huge 39% off on Amazon, it's the perfect present for the dram fan in your life.

Now down to £13.99, it's a bargain if ever we saw it.

Containing 8 whisky stones, 1 mixing spoon, 2 coasters, 2 bar glasses, 1 velvet storage pouch and contained in a wooden gift box, this cheeky stocking filler is a great entry-level gift for the aspiring whisky connoisseur.

Snap it up while stocks last.

Mr Blacks Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur - 70cl

A must for any self-respecting espresso martini fan, Mr Blacks is the ultimate cocktail making must-have.



Now with huge discounts on Amazon, you can pick up a bottle for 26% off its regular price - yes, you read that correctly.

That's a huge saving of nearly £10 per bottle.

With its smooth finish courtesy of the arabica beans used to create it, alongside the delectably sweet taste, this is the ideal ingredient for seasonal cocktail making.

