History of Swear Words arrives on Netflix: witness Nic Cage in all his sweary glory

We've all been swearing a lot lately, what with the world being more than a little crap right now. But nobody does swearing quite like Nicolas Cage in his latest oeuvre, the marvellous History of Swear Words on Netflix.

The show, six 20-minute episodes, is a look at the etymology of swear words, charting their rise through the English language. Nic Cage is the presenter of each episode which focuses on one particular swear word (because of this, the episodes are brilliantly titled: F**k, S**T, P**sy etc.

To join in the fun, there are a number of comedians who know the importance of swearing - Sarah Silverman is standout - as well as a number of historians and wordsmiths that chart the chosen swear words through the ages, as well as showcasing how they've been reappropriated through the years.

It's a lot of fun and easy to binge watch, although we do wish there was more Cage in the episodes - we'll just have to stick with our best Nicolas Cage performances for now.

History of Swear Words is available to stream on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below for a taster.