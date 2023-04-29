Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 review round-up

After some positive early buzz, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reviews are in and, for the most part, they are glowing about the movie - with some even thinking it's the best of the MCU bunch so far.

GOTG Vol 3 is the third and final part of a trilogy and it marks an end of an era for the characters. It also marks a significant ending for the director, James Gunn. This was the last film he worked on before switching sides and becoming head of DC Studios.

It feels like a fitting farewell then, both for the characters we have known and loved over the past decade and also for a director who, thanks to his indie sensibilities, has created some of the most original films in the MCU so far.

This is what the critics think of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3...

GamesRadar writes: Better than Vol.2, if not on a par with Vol.1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 brings the trilogy to a rousing, resonant, action-packed conclusion.

Empire notes: A return to form for the MCU and for the Guardians, this is tear-jerking and heart-warming in equal measure, keeping its characters in focus despite all the chaos and colour swirling around them.

The Guardian reckons: "Overlong, yes, and finally reaching for an importance and emotional closure (perhaps inspired by Gunn’s own emotional corporate redemption) that it doesn’t quite encompass, while leaving the GOTG brand open for a next-gen reboot."

IGN says: The Guardians of the Galaxy deliver their swan song in Vol. 3 and it’s a rockin’ good time. Through Rocket’s tragic origin story we’re given a new appreciation for this whole family of lovable malcontents.

The Independent states: The Guardians films have always been about the fact that many of us are like putty – shaped not by where we’ve come from but where we are and could end up. Vol 3 should make audiences thrilled about what comes next for Gunn in his new position as co-head of DC Studios. As for Marvel – well, it’ll be their loss.

The Telegraph is not-so enamoured, believing: It’s more worthwhile than Ant-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 and Black Panther 2, at least – and mercifully, I don’t think the multiverse is ever mentioned. But it’s still hard to see the series’ formerly perkiest heroes looking like such a spent force.

Gizmodo loves it, though, saying: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about. This is as good as Marvel movies get, and is one of its best films yet.

Polygon is impressed by the emotional heft of the film, noting: Marvel owes a lot to James Gunn, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a hell of a send-off — one that shows how vibrant and strange the MCU can be, but only when it’s also painfully personal.

The Verge isn't so convinced but believes if you are invested in the characters you will get a lot from the film: The degree to which you’re going to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will largely depend upon how personally invested you’ve become in these characters over the years. Because the movie really is meant to be a send-off rather than an adventure that will make you fall in love with the Guardians for the first time.

As for Variety, they sum it up with: Gunn toys with the mortality of his ensemble as well, but he does so responsibly, honoring the bonds we’ve made to these characters over the years, and recognizing that the Guardians can and will evolve.

So far, the movie has managed to get a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% which is decent but expect this to ratchet up - or down - as more reviews come flooding in.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the big screen on 5 May.