Grado announces new headphones coming this March

Grado has announced its new, open-back, Signature S950 headphones. Encased in Brazilian walnut for some extra pizzazz, these are only the second headphones to become part of Grado’s top-tier Signature line, and with these nestled on your swede, you'll be listening in style.

The Brooklyn-based company has always had an eye for design, and these slick, predominantly black headphones adorned with Brazilian walnut will set you back £2,495 / $2,195 when released in March.

If you're really into the minutia and finer details, we've listed the technical specs below:

Transducer Type: Dynamic

Operating Principle: Open Air

Frequency response: 3.5 Hz – 51.5 kHz

THD: <0.1% @100 dB

SPL 1mW: 115 dB

Nominal impedance: 38 ohms

Driver size: 52 mm

Driver Matched dB: 0.4 dB

Cable type: 12-conductor detachable

Headphone Connection: 4pin Mini XLR

Source Connection: 6.3 mm

Earpad Supplied: G Cushions and F Cushions

It's oak-ay to be excited

If you're not an audiophile like our pals over at What Hi-Fi? you can rest assured that those specs will serve you well if you are willing to drop some big money on quality headphones to cater to all your audio needs.

According to Grado, these headphones "offer a speaker that delivers exceptional high-frequency detail, a smooth midrange, and powerful bass while maintaining minimal distortion, ensuring a musically and harmonically accurate sound."

Grado also states that the Signature S950 offers a more 'balanced and neutral' sound than the award-winning Signature HP100 SE. The design is lightweight, coming in at less than 400 grams, despite 50% extra padding on the adjustable steel headband for a more comfortable fit. The wood grain, which makes me think of an old-school Morris Minor, is also unique on every pair, so these headphones will always feel personal to you.

It will be interesting to see how these sound once they are released, but if you’re on the market for a swish-looking pair of headphones that hopefully elevate anything you listen to, you can grab a pair at www.grado.co.uk. When they release in March.