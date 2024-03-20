Got Netflix? Now you can play one of the best games of the decade (for free)

Netflix just got a game so good, you might want to consider renewing your subscription for it.



Hades is now available as part of Netflix’s gaming service, which lets you play a whole stack of games on phones and tablets.

But what is Hades? If your gaming diet doesn’t go far beyond Call of Duty or Fortnite, it’s time to get involved.

It’s a rogue-like action game in which you view the world from an isometric "up high" perspective. You are Zagreus, prince of the Underworld in Greek Myth, and have to fight your way up through that Underworld’s levels to reach Mount Olympus.

Along the way, your fellow gods will both bestow upon your special powers, and act as boss fights as you reach the end of each level. You'll die, but each run you'll get stronger and have a chance to try a different combo of special abilities. It's great fun, and has more story than you might guess.

Hades won a stack of awards following its 2020 release, including Best Indie and Best Action at the Game Awards and Critic’s Choice at the Golden Joysticks.

There's one piece of bad news. While Netflix games are available to Android and iPhone users, Hades is only available for iPhone and iPad.

Here’s the trailer Netflix released a few months ago to give you a better feel for the Hades vibe:

Hades is a major addition to a Netflix mobile games library that is alarmingly strong given how few people we know actually make use of it.

The other relatively reason grand smash was Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. While these games got a stinking reception at launch, on console, they are not a bad way to dip into a set of stone cold classics.

And if you really have too much time and nothing to spend it on, download Bloons TD 6. It’s a dangerously moreish tower defence game.

Netflix Games are available to any tier of Netflix subscriber, including the cheapest ad-supported plans.