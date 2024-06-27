Glenmorangie has unleashed a wild limited edition 23-year-old single malt

Ready for Scotch whisky with an altogether different twist? We've got you.

Introducing Glenmorangie's fire new collaboration with artist Azuma Makoto, creatively channeling a world of wild botanicals onto each and every bottle of this limited release.

Harnessing "nature in all its forms", this limited edition release is inspired by the Japanese concept of "shinra bansho", meaning "the ground, the sky and everything in between".

The Glenmorangie Dr Bill Lumsden x Azuma Makoto 23 Years Old harnesses the artist's love of nature, adding an entirely new edge to a refined Scottish malt.

In terms of substance, this distinctive 23-year-old combines single malts aged in Bourbon and Chardonnay white wine casks.

Sourced from the Meursault appellation in Burgundy, it's a brand new foray into experimentation for Glenmorangie.

A bold and natural expression, this is a dram containing "notes of moss dampened by rainfall, burning oak and earthy scents of the forest floor" according to the distillery.

Lumsden said: “Our collaboration with Azuma Makoto is a delicious celebration of nature’s wonder.

“Including our first whisky finished in Chardonnay casks from Burgundy, this 23-year-old single malt encapsulates nature in all its forms, through notes of lemon balsam, poached pears and cocoa powder layered on the oaky, earthy tones of the forest floor.

“Azuma-san’s stunning sculpture, featured on the whisky’s packaging, evokes the fragrant scents and elemental depths of this extraordinarily rare whisky – a gift from nature itself.”

Not only that, but Makoto has also created a piece of botanical art that features on its packaging.

A breathtaking piece of art, the living sculpture intertwines orchids, roses and Scottish wildflowers, combining them with tree bark, roots and moss.

As for the price, you can get your hands on one of these limited edition bottles from the distillery's official store, as well as selected retailers, for £1,050.

If that seems like an eye-watering sum, you can pick up the slightly cheap 18-year-old now for around £280.

