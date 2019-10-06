Glenlivet's new whisky cocktail pods offer up booze without a glass

Now here's something a little bit different. Whisky giant Glenlivet has announced a new way to consume its whisky - through seaweed pods that melt in your mouth.

These pods mean that you can have a wee dram of the good stuff, without the need of a glass. We know what you are thinking - having a whisky in a glass is all part of the joy of the drink. It also means that you can add in your own water where necessary and for those who like a bit of ice, well a glass is the perfect vessel to hold both ice and whisky.

But that's not the point of these pods. For a start, they are actually cocktails. The pods are set to make their debut at London Cocktail Week and have been created in collaboration with Alex Kratena and his award-winning bar Tayēr, where he's come up with a collection of glassless cocktails that are served in capsule form.

According to DrinkUpLondon on its website, it is: "the first of its kind for a spirit brand, the edible capsules are 23ml in size, fully biodegradable and provide the perfect flavour-explosion experience."

There are three cocktails available - Citrus, Wood and Spice - and they are all blended with Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve.



Glenlivet is hoping that these new pods will bring in a younger crowd, with its campaign noting on its Twitter feed: "No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection."

As they have been made for London Cocktail Week, we may never see these actually released but it's an intriguing concept and one that's certainly made a stir on Twitter.

If you want to try them for yourself, then head to Tayēr's website and try and get a reservation. Failing that, head to our best whiskey list and drown your sorrows in style.