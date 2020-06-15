Glenfiddich auctions limited edition whisky for Covid-19 causes

2020 might have been turned upside down but Glenfiddich is doing its bit to raise money for those affected by the spread of Covid-19.

The Scottish distillery is auctioning limited edition bottles of its 2007 single malt, aka cask No. 25427. Named Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020, the special dram has been hand-selected by Malt Master, Brian Kinsman.

There are only 450 bottles available to be auctioned via Whisky Auctioneer between 17-22 June and all proceeds will go to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic locally. This includes Moray Food Plus, Keirans Legacy and NHS Grampian.

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer said: “There has never been a more important time to form partnerships to support those most in need in our communities. We thank the team at Glenfiddich for approaching us with this opportunity.”

Glenfiddich holds an annual Spirit of Speyside Festival but it was cancelled ahead of its 21st year. However, this special edition has been aging for 13 years in Warehouse 26, finished in Sherry casks and is now ready to see the light of day to honor the festival and community spirit.

The 70cl bottles have been hand-numbered and signed by Kinsman and come in a wooden presentation box. It comes in at a hefty 65.7% ABV but remains silky smooth, tasting of marmalade and spices.

“The local community has been at the heart of Glenfiddich since 1887 when William Grant opened our distillery in Dufftown” comments Struan Grant Ralph, Glenfiddich Global Brand Ambassador.

“We hope the release of the Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020 is a fitting tribute to William Grant and his legacy in the Speyside community.”