Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer brings back old faces and a huge dose of nostalgia

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of many movies that has been delayed because of Covid-19. Because of this, its build up has been somewhat protracted. This means that excitement needs to be built once more - and that's exactly what happens with the latest trailer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place some years after the second movie in the franchise, centring on the grandchildren of one of the original crew. The action switches from New York to the rural town of Summerville, where a crumbling house has been left that contains some ghost-busting goodies inside.

The first trailer made the movie look like a cross between Stranger Things and Ghostbusters, focusing on the younger teenagers (both star Finn Wolfhard, so it's a pretty easy comparison to make) and this one pushes into Goonies territory with a number of brilliant new ghost catching devices being used.

In this trailer, though, we do get to see some older faces and it's bloody brilliant to have them back. We won't give too much away, but the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer feels like a passing of the baton - given it's the original director's son taking the helm this time around (Jason Reitman) this seems to be happening both on and off the screen.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for release on the big screen this November.