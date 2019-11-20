Get in the festive spirit with this Christmas stocking wine dispenser

Let’s be honest, Christmas is essentially an excuse to eat and drink whatever we want, but have you ever wished that your wine bottle was a little more festive? No? Well, Amazon doesn’t agree.

The retail giant is now selling Christmas Stocking Wine Dispenser designed to hold over two bottles of wine of your choosing.





If you have a wine lover in your friendship group, it’s probably an ideal secret santa gift - and it won’t break the Secret Santa price limit either costing just £9.95.





After all, there’s nothing worse than spending a small fortune on a joke present.





The stocking, which is made from BPA-free plastic, can even be hung up on the mantelpiece just like a real Christmas stocking (if you so wish).





Just to be clear though, it doesn’t come with any wine (you’ll have to buy that yourself) but for less than £10, you probably won’t expect it to.





Not the most thoughtful Christmas present you’re going to buy, but if you’re having a party, it’ll certainly be a centrepiece.



