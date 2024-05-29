Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to get fresh cut, maybe a sequel

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller still has big plans for the Mad Max series, including a new film and a fresh cut of the current one.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Miller confirmed a black and white version of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is on the way.

“We've done it already. It's the last thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black and Chrome,” Miller said.

He did the same for 2015's brilliant Mad Max: Fury Road, with the Black and Chrome edition.

These custom desaturated takes don’t alter what happens, or how scenes are paced. But they sure do affect how you perceive the film, making your brain focus on other aspects of framing, cinematography and the actors’ performances more.

“If we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it's in black and white,” said George Miller.

Back around the release of Fury Road, Miller said the Black and Chrome edition was his preferred version of the movie.

When is the Tinted Black and Chrome take on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga coming? That has not been confirmed yet.

Miller also has plans for at least one future Mad Max movie, as he hinted in our interview with him around the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Mad Max: The Wasteland is written, and fills-in what went on with Max Rockatansky before the events of Fury Road.

It’s a film we’d love to see, but it is in doubt. "I’m still figuring out what to do with The Wasteland,” Miller told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. "I’m just waiting to see the reception on Furiosa. If it all lines up, then we’ll go ahead with it.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga significantly underperformed at the box office, earning just $26.3 million domestically in its opening weekend, compared to $45.4 million for Fury Road, despite great reviews.

While Mad Max movies aren't as expensive as Marvel ones, they aren't cheap either. Furiosa: Mad Max Saga had a reported $168 million production budget, not including marketing and distribution costs.