Five expert whisky recommendations from the Whisky Exchange

The Whisky Exchange puts on multiple events a year for enjoyers of all sorts of different alcohol, ranging from whiskyto tequila and even champagne if you’re feeling a bit fancy, but if you’re not a seasoned drinker, these events can seem quite intimidating.

That’s why the latest event, Welcome to Whisky, is perfect for newcomers - those who are intrigued by the brown stuff but don’t necessarily know where to begin and feel awkward about what to ask. The event even offered a few different talks to attend and learn more about the historic spirit.

One of the talks we attended was 'Five Delicious Whiskys,' recommended by different staff members from the Whisky Exchange. It was an interesting selection, with plenty of variety on offer, none of them were too spenny and would be a great starting point for anyone looking to ease into.

Below are the different whiskeys recommended, along with some information about each one and who recommended it.

1. Ardnamurchan AD

Recommended by: Alex Huskinson, Retail Area Manager for The Whisky Exchange - £48.25, The Whisky Exchange

A fruity and sweet single malt from the Ardnamurchan distillery is crafted using both peated and unpeated malt, with a 50/50 split. Peated will offer a smokier, more earthy flavour, whilst unpeated is what's used to provide a fruitier taste profile.

One of the primary reasons Alex chose to recommend this whisky was due to the long fermentation process, as well as the distillery's decision to approach the process more traditionally. He also spoke about the types of barley and the casks, using a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. Alex also described the whisky as having a "coastal character".

2. Inchmurrin 12 Year Old

Recommended by: Kieran Rocks, Shop Manager, The Whisky Exchange London Bridge - £42.95, The Whisky Exchange



Relaunched in 2020, Inchmurrin 12 Year Old is aged in a mixture of casks, including bourbon, refill and re-charred wood. Light, grassy and floral.

When describing why everyone should get on board with Loch Lomond, it's because it's "cheap and tasty", with Inchmurrin being his favourite type of whisky they make, thanks to the straight-neck stills -- allowing it to be distilled to a much higher ABV offering "lighter and fruitier notes"

3. Kilchoman Machir Bay

Recommended by: Oliver Mckinley, Events & Marketing Coordinator, The Whisky Exchange - £47.25, The Whisky Exchange

Kilchoman's Machir Bay range embodies the character of the Islay distillery. Typically aged for around six years in first-fill bourbon casks, the whisky is then blended and finished in Oloroso sherry butts before bottling.





Of all the different whiskies on offer, this was the peatiest on the list, and that's one of the reasons Oliver recommended it, in part because the peating process is done on site, with the distillery doing everything they can on site. It has also won Whisky Exchange's Whisky of the Year in the past.





4. Clynelish 14 Year Old



Recommended by: Kacey Yu Kwan Chan, Old & Rare Operations Executive, The Whisky Exchange - £55.50, The Whisky Exchange

Clynelish's flagship single malt is a consistently popular choice, despite a significant portion of its production being used in blends. This Highland distillery's proprietary bottling is a beloved entry-level option known for its waxy and fruity character, complemented by a subtle smokiness.





Kacey, when recommending this whisky, spoke of the first time she tried it, describing it as "unforgettable and delicious," making the bold claim that it should be considered when thinking about other Scottish whiskies, like Glenfiddich. One of the things Kacey highlighted about the taste was the vanilla and waxy honey that was on offer, but with a subtle spicy finish.





5. Wire Works Alter Ego

Recommended by: Hannah Boyle, Shop Manager, The Whisky Exchange Covent Garden - £60.75, The Whisky Exchange

Alter Ego, a lightly peated English whisky from White Peak distillery, employs different distillation cut points than previous Wire Works bottlings. This variation aims for a richer fruitiness that harmonises with the delicate smoky notes.





This was the only whisky on the day that was not from Scotland, but was English. Hannah was frank; part of the reason she chose this one is that it's from near where she lives. But despite the whisky being young, Alter Ego is doing something different, offering more peat on the palate.



