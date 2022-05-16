First details revealed for Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie

After masterminding some 28 interconnected Marvel movies, and myriad TV shows, we're sure that Kevin Feige will be looking forward to some much needs time away from superheroes.

And that's exactly what he will be doing when he begins work on his upcoming Star Wars movie, which now has a writer attached: Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness scribe Michael Waldron.

It was back in September 2019 that it was announced that Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige would be working on a Star Wars movie, with Disney co-chairman Alan Horn saying in a statement: "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin [Feige] is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

After this it was revealed that there will be a number of new Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron by director Patty Jenkins and the news that Taika Waititi is also working on a Star Wars film, co-written by Last Night In Soho writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

While not much has been said about the above (or Rian Johnson's 'still happening' trilogy of movies), we do now have confirmation that the script for Feige's is being written and Michael Waldon has given a few hints as to what to expect from the film.

Enjoying the freedom

The good news is that it seems like the interconnected nature of Marvel won't be passing over to the film, being made with Waldron noting to Variety: “We’re finally into it in earnest. I mean, I’m writing away, It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that’s not necessarily a sequel or anything.

"It maybe has a little bit less of a – it just doesn’t have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you’re servicing on top of it, the way I did with Doctor Strange. So it’s nice. It feels like a different exercise.”

He also chatted to Den of Geek about how things were going Star Wars-wise, explaining: "[The script is] coming along, it's nice to have some time to focus on it. And it’s fun to get to do something that feels fresh and original, and I'm excited to work with Kevin again, and with the team at Lucasfilm. And I love Star Wars. So it’s a blast."

"Fresh" and "original". Now, as much as we love Star Wars, those are not two adjectives that immediately come to mind when talking about Star Wars. If this is indeed the case, then it will be great to get a whole new perspective in to freshen up the Star Wars universe.

There's very little detail on what Feige's film will be about but some are hoping that he will be able to kickstart a new trilogy in the franchise, given how much Lucadfilm and Disney loves a trilogy.