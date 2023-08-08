Eddie Izzard channels Fringe spirit with launch of limited edition Edinburgh Gin

Acclaimed comedian Eddie Izzard has put her name to a brand new gin in a bid to raise money for the Edinburgh Fringe.

The limited run, which is set to consist of 2,400 bottles of Edinburgh Gin, is expected to fly off the shelves, with bottles available to buy from today (August 8) in the Edinburgh Gin shop.

Priced at £35, all profits from the sale of the gin will go to support artists hoping to perform at next year's festival.

The comedian, film, television and theatre performer has returned to the Fringe numerous times since starting out in comedy in 1981 and has proved to be a loyal supporter of the arts.