Donkey Kong Country revealed at Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World

Nintendo just posted a Direct presentation online and revealed what everyone’s been waiting for, the successor to the Nintendo Sw… oh no they didn’t. But they did show off something just as cool — the new Donkey Kong Country area in Super Nintendo World.

For those who don’t keep up with theme park news, Super Nintendo World came to Universal Studios Japan in 2021. And a smaller version of it opened in Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. It's an area of the park dedicated to Nintendo's characters, and has rides and attractions to match.

In the Nintendo Direct presentation, no less than Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto himself takes us through the highlights of the new Donkey Kong Country area, which is due to open on December 11.





It features a Donkey Konga-style rhythm game activity, a food stall that apparently sells rather ornate-looking hotdogs and — the highlight — a mine cart rollercoaster.

Miyamoto only shows us the first little snippet of that ride, in order not to spoil the surprise for folks lucky enough to visit Super Nintendo World in December. Take a look:

The new Donkey Kong area will, of course, have a shop in which you can purchase overpriced merch.

Most of us have no chance of skipping over to Japan for a visit to Universal Studios Japan any time soon, but it’s also just nice to be in the presence of Miyamoto for an 11-minute bit.

The new area joins the Mario-themed one that kicked off Super Nintendo World in 2021. The existing top attraction there is a Mario Kart ride that makes use of AR, and is effectively a non-horror-themed ghost train.

To get the most of either area of the park you’ll need to get hold of a Nintendo Power-Up Band, which cost 4900 yen each (around £25). These let you interact with objects in the park, like power-up blocks.

Super Nintendo World in Japan is currently significantly larger than the version in Universal Studios Hollywood, even before the Donkey Kong area opens, but soon enough there may be an equally good option elsewhere.

Florida’s Universal Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025, and will have both Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country areas, and include takes on both the Mario Kart and mine cart rides.