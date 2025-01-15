DJI Flip is a YouTuber drone that won’t break the bank

DJI just raised the bar again for beginner drones, with the DJI Flip.

Just a few months back in September 2024, DJI announced the DJI Neo. It was, and still is, one of the most approachable drones ever made. The DJI Flip improves flight times and image quality dramatically, for the more demanding drone pilot who primarily wants to capture video.

And for all that, you don’t need to find much more space as the propellors fold up for transport, making it 165mm in its longest dimension.

Like all of DJI’s small drones, the weight stays below 249g too, meaning you don’t need to register the DJI Flip to use it. And it has built-in propellor guards, typically left out of drones designed to swoop in just under that all-important weight barrier.

DJI Flip's tasty features

However, it’s no toy. The DJI Flip has a 48-megapixel camera with a three-axis gimbal system, stabilising footage for those perfect B-roll results, and has 31-minute flight time per battery.

It can capture footage at up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second with HDR. And there’s even a 4K 100fps slo-mo mode.

This is a healthy upgrade over the classic DJI Mini 3, a previous top recommendation for folks after a starter drone that can actually produce solid footage.

Unlike the DJI Mini 3, the Flip is also smart enough to follow you around, acting like a virtual cameraperson. This allows for controller-free operation, a great asset for content creators, and the high resolution sensor lets you shoot horizontally at 2.7k resolution.

There’s one missing part. The DJI Flip can’t be used as an FPV (first person view) drone, with one of DJI’s nifty first-person view headsets, and it doesn’t support DJI’s motion controller either.

It’s for the content creator, or someone just wanting to get family holiday videos, not for drone racers.

The DJI Flip isn’t a slouch, mind. It can reach 26mph speeds when flying horizontally, or up to 35.7mph with the wind at its back.

There are a few DJI Flip packages out there, starting at £369 with the basic DJI RC-N3, a controller designed to let you use your phone as the preview screen.

The price jumps to £549 with the DJI RC 2 with 5.5-inch built-in screen — a pad worth £323 on its own. Or the big kahuna Fly More bundle adds two more batteries, a charging hub and shoulder bag, for £659.

Yep, even the basic package costs a bunch more than the £169 DJI Neo. But, don’t forget, that drone doesn’t include a controller until you get to the £299 Fly More Combo package.