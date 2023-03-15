Details of Quentin Tarantino's final film have been revealed

Quentin Tarantino has been very vocal about doing 10 movies and retiring and now we may know what that 10th, and possibly last, movie will be.

Quentin Tarantino plans to start making his next film later this year according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He has already written the script, and is preparing to start the movie proper in the autumn. It is currently called The Movie Critic at this point in its development.

Quentin Tarantino has not been blabbing about his plans all over Twitter, but The Hollywood Reporter’s sources say it’s set in the 70s and has a female lead.

Tarantino has pretty much been adamant that he would retire from filmmaking either before he turns 60 (he does so at the end of the month) or when he hits 10 in his film list.

Once this is done, he would like to spend his later years exploring other creative avenues, rather than lying around looking at his pots of cash.

Some of this we have already seen with the release of his novelisation of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and his rather ace film criticism book, Cinema Speculation.

This book is all about films in the 70s and if the rumors are true that The Movie Critic will be about film critic Pauline Kael in the 70s, then he has encyclopaedic knowledge of this time.

Given Tarantino’s preoccupation with meta-moviemaking, it seems possible the film could touch on the months when Kael worked as a Paramount Pictures consultant.



The Movie Critic will be Tarantino's 10th film, if you take the Kill Bill movies as a single entity, and discount his very first film My Best Friend's Birthday from 1987.

His last was 2019's One Upon a Time... In Hollywood, which has racked up an estimated $377 million from a $90 million budget.

No film company partnerships have been announced yet. However, Tarantino is one of the few names who can simply leak his intentions and have that be enough to make them a reality.



