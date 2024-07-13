ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Deadpool & Wolverine early reactions are here - this is going to be special

The first wedge of MCU's great hope has been screened to the press

Andrew Williams
13 July 2024

Last night in London, the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine were screened to members of the press.

We weren’t there, because we want to go into the film as fresh as possible when it hits cinemas on July 26. However, as you might imagine the folks at the screening were embargo’d up to the eyeballs anyway, so we’re not going to learn any spoilers from their reactions.

The vibe is pure excitement, and it sounds like we're going to get just what we want from the next Deadpool film. That’s stacks of irreverence, comedy and action, with a bit of well-balanced fourth-wall-breaking.

Perhaps the most insightful reaction so far comes from Gamesradar’s Amy West. She notes that while the first chunk is a blast, it’s not yet clear whether Deadpool & Wolverine will be granted the “space to be a movie.” Films need an arc, not just gags.

Here are those early reactions from posters on X:



IGN saw the preview screening too, and has high hopes for Deadpool & Wolverine. “The journey to reclaiming the MCU’s former glory starts here,” it writes.

It’s difficult to overstate quite how much pressure there is on Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to KoiMoi, the film is expected to have a domestic opening weekend worth up to $200 million.

This would be even higher than Inside Out 2’s opening of $154 million, which has since propelled the film on to become Pixar’s highest grossing film ever.

Granted, we’re not seeing estimates so inflated they get those to the feverish numbers of the last two Avengers movies. Avengers: Endgame opened to $357 million in 2019, earning back its production budget in just a handful of days. Wild stuff.

Deadpool & Wolverine's official release date is July 25 in the UK, July 26 in the US. In many cinemas, midnight screenings are already available to book.

