Deadpool & Wolverine early reactions are here - this is going to be special

Last night in London, the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine were screened to members of the press.

We weren’t there, because we want to go into the film as fresh as possible when it hits cinemas on July 26. However, as you might imagine the folks at the screening were embargo’d up to the eyeballs anyway, so we’re not going to learn any spoilers from their reactions.

The vibe is pure excitement, and it sounds like we're going to get just what we want from the next Deadpool film. That’s stacks of irreverence, comedy and action, with a bit of well-balanced fourth-wall-breaking.

Perhaps the most insightful reaction so far comes from Gamesradar’s Amy West. She notes that while the first chunk is a blast, it’s not yet clear whether Deadpool & Wolverine will be granted the “space to be a movie.” Films need an arc, not just gags.

The first 35 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine go hard on the self-aware gags. It's violent, energetic, and super funny! I just hope it's given space to be a movie in the remaining 92. SO good to see Hugh Jackman in that suit. Matthew Macfadyen = MVP. Can't wait for the rest! pic.twitter.com/clbQtpuLSJ

— Amy West (@amywestyy) July 12, 2024

I’m never one to say “you’re not ready,” but you really aren’t ready. The excitement levels for #DeadpoolAndWolverine have just gone through the roof. The first 30 minutes prove that Wade and the Wolverine are cutting loose in the best way possible. Gimme the whole film. pic.twitter.com/8HoyfKLOW3

— Nick Staniforth (@nickstaniforth) July 11, 2024

Yesterday I got to watch the first epic 35 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine you are not ready for whats to come! Seeing and high-fiving @VancityReynolds@RealHughJackman was unreal. And I am so ready to see the rest of the film now.



Let's F**king Gooooo!#LFG

Thank you @MarvelUKpic.twitter.com/gwDLQkVdy7

— Gallagherphotos (@Gallagherphotos) July 12, 2024

The 37 minutes of #DeadpoolandWolverine were incredible. The shift from Fox to Disney is a source of great humour but is also tonally seamless. This is Reynolds Deadpool still allowed to do his thing completely unfiltered. Jackman is feral. Hilarious. Brutal. Perfect.@MarvelUKpic.twitter.com/qbIiJOqbdi

IGN saw the preview screening too, and has high hopes for Deadpool & Wolverine. “The journey to reclaiming the MCU’s former glory starts here,” it writes.

It’s difficult to overstate quite how much pressure there is on Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to KoiMoi, the film is expected to have a domestic opening weekend worth up to $200 million.

This would be even higher than Inside Out 2’s opening of $154 million, which has since propelled the film on to become Pixar’s highest grossing film ever.

Granted, we’re not seeing estimates so inflated they get those to the feverish numbers of the last two Avengers movies. Avengers: Endgame opened to $357 million in 2019, earning back its production budget in just a handful of days. Wild stuff.

Deadpool & Wolverine's official release date is July 25 in the UK, July 26 in the US. In many cinemas, midnight screenings are already available to book.