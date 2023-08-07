Chivas Regal team up with Stefflon Don for limited edition 'Chivas 12' whiskey drop

UK rap and Scotch Whiskey might just be the ultimate crossover, as spirit cupboard staple Chivas Regal joins forces with rapper Stefflon Don to celebrate the launch of rapper's debut album.

The limited edition bottle marks the release of the musician's debut album, ‘Island 54’.



The Chivas 12 x Stefflon Don collab revamps the current Chivas 12 label design courtesy of a totally tropical twist, with splashes of bold blue and hot pink lighting up the bottle.

Palm tree illustrations and Stefflon Don's signature add a striking new twist to the classic design, all whilst retaining the brand's classic gold logo.



An extension of the album’s island theme, the collaboration is the latest crossover between Don and the brand, forming part of Chivas' long-term ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign.

On the nose, the 12 release serves up hints of heather, wild herbs and orchard fruits, finished off with a hint of honey.

Flavour-wise, it's precisely what you'd expect from the Scotch whiskey supremos, with a warm and rich palate consisting of caramel, vanilla, honey and butterscotch.





Speaking of the launch, Stefflon Don said: “Everyone knows I’m a fan of Chivas, so I’m glad the news is finally out there that we’ve teamed up to drop our own bottle inspired by my new album.

"Island 54 is a celebration of the diverse cultures and artists that inspired me on my journey, and this is what our collab is about."

To coincide with the release, the rapper has also dropped the recipe to her exclusive cocktail nicknamed 'The Don'.

The full recipe for 'The Don' can be found below.

“It’s more than just whisky and music, it’s about us sharing the same ethos around working together to carve your own path to success and celebrating the melting pot of cultural influences that inspire us to create something unique," continues the rapper.

"The design is also pure summer vibes — the label, the colours, the artwork – everything about it is a true work of art and only the start of our journey – watch this space.”

It's but the latest international brand to team up with the creme de la creme of UK talent.

Last week saw cupboard staple Heinz announced it's latest collaboration with south London fried chicken institution Morley’s.

Fans wanting to grab themselves one of the limited edition bottles will be able to when the release drops on August 15.

For now, grab yourself a classic bottle of Chivas 12 from all major supermarkets.

And for those wanting to snag the recipe to 'The Don', look no further.

'The Don' Ingredients

50ml Chivas 12

50ml Pineapple Juice

50ml Orange Juice

12.5ml Raspberry Syrup

12.5ml Lime Juice

2 Dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Shake it.

Pour over ice.

Garnish with lime and mint