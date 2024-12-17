Carv 2: 5 things we learned using the upgraded digital ski coach

When Carv launched on Kickstarter back in 2016, it was a groundbreaking concept - a digital ski coach that could give you real time feedback based on your actual skiing, using an insole to measure your movements.

As innovative as this was, the insole hardware system needed to collect the data had always been a sticking point for many, with concerns of difficult installation, sizing, fit and boot comfort.

Fast forward eight years, 45k+ users, and 580m turns analysed later, and the launch of the new-and-improved Carv 2 changes all of that.

Shortlist spent two days with the Carv team on the slopes of Stubai Glacier, Austria to find out all you need to know about this next-gen digital ski coach...

1. Simple set up

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

Moving away from the somewhat intrusive insole sensors and in-boot wires of previous generations, the new Carv hardware is much more accessible and user friendly.

Fitting the new sensors takes seconds — simply clip a sensor to the strap of each ski boot. and you’re ready to go. The in app instructions will make sure they’re in a suitable position, but it really is that easy.

Once the sensors are in place, all you need to do is download the Carv app and create an account; then using low energy Bluetooth, your phone will automatically detect the nearest two sensors to you. Click Pair, and you’re fully set up, ready to start your coaching journey.

2. Your personalised ski coach

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

The hardware may be one-size fits all but the app certainly is not — and that is one of the biggest strengths of Carv. You can let Carv decide which metrics and techniques you should work on, or you can set these yourself if there are specifics you want to improve, along with being able to change the frequency and detail of the voice coaching (or even completely removing the voice coaching if you prefer to ski without headphones).

This level of customisation means that you can use Carv in a coaching style that suits you best. You can benefit from the gamification of your moves with a ‘ding’ or ‘buzz’ when you hit or miss your measured metric, the intense constant turn by turn ‘Ski:IQ’ update which tells you the score of each turn to push you to match or better it.

Then there is the more casual approach that tracks your full runs in the background and then gives you the coaching advice on what to improve when you’re riding the lift (which was my personal favourite mode, as it let me focus on my skiing in the moment), or the more data-led version of reading deep into your results within the app.

3. Data, data and more data

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

There is more data than even the most avid of enthusiasts could realistically look through, which is where your Ski:IQ comes in - a simple number benchmark, created by a much less simple algorithm analysing your data.

As you ski, the 6-axis sensors (including an accelerometer and gyroscope) collect the data and feed it into the Carv developed Motion AI - which outputs all of the metrics available to view in the app.

The three core metrics are Rotary (Turn Shape & Parallel Skis), Edging (Early Edging, Mid-Turn Edge Build, Edging Similarity and Max Edge Angle) and Balance (Early Forward Movement, Mid-Turn Balance and Transition Weight Release) - each of which you can view the turn by turn analysis of in the app, along with explanations of what each of these mean, why they are important, how to improve and how your progress is going.

4. Suitable for almost all skiers

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

Carv is no longer reserved for those confident enough to mess around with boot linings. If you can safely get down a groomer, then Carv is for you. It’s designed for almost everyone, whether you’re a beginner looking to move on from snowplow or an experienced skier working on the finer details of your turns.

With a focus on 10 essential skills, from the relatively simple Turn Shape (helping you move from jagged Z to smooth C shaped turns) to the more intense Turn G Force (measuring the G Force you create during acceleration in the turn) - the advice will vary depending on your skill level, to help you make the right moves to up your score and improve your skiing.

5. Before you go

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

The Carv app isn’t just your coach on the mountain, it’s your pre-ski trip training companion, helping you to prepare both your body and equipment for better performance.

We found it was packed with a wealth of instructional video content, from yoga flows to improve your mobility and balance, to pre-season workouts that boost your fitness, ensuring you’re ready to hit the slopes and keep your legs from burning out on day one.

You’ll also find expert advice on selecting the right boots and fine-tuning your binding settings, alongside some myth-busting tip breakdowns and real life technique assessments.

Carv 2: Final Verdict

Image Credit: Syo van Vilet / Carv

Carv 2 is not for beginners, where the real human interaction of a good teacher is invaluable for keeping you and those around you safe whilst you learn the basics. But Carv 2 is a no-brainer for those who have mastered the basics but want to improve without sacrificing slope time having lessons.

There are two purchase options available on at getcarv.com: Season Pass costs £199, which gives you unlimited access to coaching for 12 months and includes the hardware ‘free’. The 6 Day Pass costs £99 and this is aimed at those taking shorter trips and allows for six days of coaching (can be non-consecutive), but you will also need to purchase the hardware for £99.

Neither of these are a low-cost option (£199 being the entry point whichever option you go for) but the level of the personalised coaching you receive makes it great value for money when compared to individual on-mountain ski lessons.

The option to adapt the coaching to suit your learning style, along with genuinely useful instruction (supported by examples and explanations of terminology within the app) and visible benchmarks of your improvements with Ski:IQ, make Carv 2 a game-changing piece of technology that will take your skiing to the next level.