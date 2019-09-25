Canon’s EOS M200 offers 4K video and eye-detection autofocus

Are you awful at remembering to take photos at birthdays, family gatherings and general important occasion? Then, perhaps you need a new camera - after all, spending a decent chunk of money is definitely one way to motivate yourself.

Canon has unveiled a new entry-level camera - the EOS M200 - and it has some decent features.

A successor to the popular M100, this mirrorless camera has Canon’s latest DIGIC 8 processor, 4K video and an improved autofocus. The autofocus is particularly interesting as it’s eye-detection autofocus, designed to help you “capture the natural expressions of friends and family”.

It has a Dual Pixel autofocus, as well. It is designed to keep moving subjects in focus, such as when you’re dancing the night away, or trying to take any photos of your son’s chaotic birthday party. Any technical help to stop awful, blurry photos of us being seen by friends and family is always welcome.

It’s kept some of the M100's good features, too. It has the same 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, and the same ‘selfie screen’ that can be flipped to face forward - ensuring you’re all actually in your group selfie.

It seems Canon has done its best to make this camera as accessible as possible. It has very few buttons, with most of the camera settings being controlled through the touchscreen. It's also lightweight and 'pocket-size' (if you know, you have decent-sized pocket).

There's not long to wait for it, either, as the Canon M200 will be available next month for £499.

Need some help on where to start with buying a new camera? Check our top picks of the best compact cameras

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Sign up



