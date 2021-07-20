Both The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are going to make us cry

We're not going to lie, we were tearing up in the cinema when the end of Avengers: Endgame played out. It was an emotionally fitting end to some 20 plus movies. But Marvel isn't done with telling tales that have the power to move, with directors James Gunn and Nia DaCosta hinting that their next movies for the MCU will be emotional rollercoasters.

Gunn has always added a layer of humanity to his Guardians of the Galaxy movies. There's no denying that Rocket's speech about where he's from and Star Lord's dealings with Ego and the truth about his mother are serious moments amongst all the lunacy of the rest of the films. But with Vol 3 we are going to get even more of this.





The first hint that the script was an emotional one was when Karen Gillan (Nebula) said she cried 'full tears' reading a draft. Gunn has backed this up, noting in a recent interview: “For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time. I’ve been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it’s basically stayed the same since three years ago. It’s pretty heavy actually. It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.”

As for The Marvels. Little is known about the project, other than it will be a sequel of sorts to Captain Marvel but with Brie Larson's titular character teaming up with the likes of Ms. Marvel and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.

Its director, though, is the fantastic Nia DaCosta who is fresh from rebooting The Candyman. She's been chatting about her movie and the freedom Marvel has given her, explaining to EW: "It's a lot less traumatizing to work on [than Candyman] for sure. But this movie also deals with specific, personal, sometimes sad things. But no, it's been nice to work in a different world for sure.

"It's amazing," reveals DaCosta. "[It's] more [freedom] than I've had on anything. It's great because we're all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie."



The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is due for release 23 May 2023. The Marvels hits the big screen 11 Nov 2022.