Birds of Prey and more Hollywood movies heading online early

Birds of Prey has been a big hit in cinemas – such a big hit, in fact, that you can still buy tickets to go and see it over a month after its first release. We weren't expecting it to be available to stream, therefore, for quite some time.

But we also weren't expecting current world events – and in the light of the spread of coronavirus across the world, Birds of Prey is just one of several Hollywood films set to be released via video on demand much earlier than usual.

In some ways, it's a surprising move – production companies tend to try to space out releases to maximise profit and to keep films in cinemas for as long as possible.

But in the US, cinemas have been ordered to close in several states – you won't be able to go to the movies in New York, New Jersey, Washington and elsewhere.

In the UK, cinemas haven't been officially shut down, but box office sales have severely crashed as people enter self-isolation – WHO advice has suggested people avoid large public gatherings and to keep their distance from one another, and going to the cinema breaks both of those guidelines.

You'll be able to buy Birds of Prey some time in April at a price of $19.99 – and it's not the only film you'll be able to get. Trolls World Tour, set to be released on 10th April, will be available to buy online the same day it's released in cinemas: though its release is still a month away, and we have no idea how things will look by then, it's a (probably sensible) precautionary measure from Universal.

Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man, also Universal titles, will also be available to buy much earlier than normal.

So whilst staying at home self-isolating might not seem like much fun, at least we have plenty to watch – and at the moment, clinging on to any pieces of good news is a worthwhile thing to do.