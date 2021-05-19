Big savings on this Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game!

If the ShortList team aren't working hard spotting an enviable deal, chances are we're glued to our Nintendo Switch, honing our skills like the pro-gamers we were always destined to be.

So, when a deal like this Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game on Nintendo Switch appears, combining to of our favourite pastimes, it's safe to say you've got our undivided attention.

Currently on offer on Amazon at the cheapest price we've ever seen, it's well worth snapping it up.

Nintendo Switch games notoriously costs a small fortune, so with a massive 22% off its regular price, this is definitely a deal worth considering.

Whether you consider yourself a Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, or Toad fan, it's time to pick your favourite as you begin your quest to save the Sprixie Kingdom.

It's destined to be the ultimate rescue mission, as you set out to save Bowser, as he finds himself kidnapped by the Sprixie Princess.

It doesn't matter whether you prefer solo play or local co-op play, this game has it all – we particularly like the idea of playing online with up to three friends, in what Nintendo describe as 'online multiplayer mayhem'.

Sounds like our kind of gaming.

But remember, these deals tend to be fleeting. So, given just how pricey Switch games can be, we'd advise snapping up this offer at the earliest opportunity!