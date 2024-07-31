Big budget action movie enters the Netflix chart

At first glance you might be underwhelmed by where Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire landed on the Netflix chart.

According to the latest Tudum figures, the film was watched 10.2 million times from July 22 to Jul 28. Or 19.6 million hours total.

That wasn’t even enough to bump romcom Find Me Falling off the top spot. It was watched for 25.2 million hours over the same time period, leaving Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at the number two spot.

However, look a bit closer and you realise Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire probably was comfortably Netflix’s most popular movie over that period.

According to Flixpatrol, those numbers were only derived from a small handful of Netflix territories. It suggests Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire only came to Netflix in the US, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

We’d likely be looking at much higher figures, and a healthy top spot, were the film released globally on the streamer.

In the UK? We expect Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to come to Sky's NOW rather than Netflix. But it’s not there yet.

At its original cinema release, Frozen Empire did not do massive business. It made $201 million from a $100 million production budget, and that doesn’t include marketing costs.

However, this is just the movie we can imagine going down a storm on streaming. It has a fairly family-friendly PG-13 rating (12A in the UK), and is a classic relatively unchallenging blockbuster watch.

It wasn’t well-reviewed, ending up with a 43% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a 46% Metacritic rating. But with an audience score of 83%, it seems to have gone down better with the general public.

Paul Rudd returns as Gary Grooberson, who was also the protagonist of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

He and the gang return to New York, the original home of the Ghostbusters, and find themselves pitched against a frost demon that, as given away by the film poster, freezes the city.