Best vegan beauty products: vegan makeup and more

With more and more people turning to veganism as a means of reducing their carbon footprint or simply as part of a healthy diet, many beauty brands are getting in on the action.

With an increasing number jumping aboard the vegan train by creating specially formulated beauty products, the time has come to round-up what we reckon are the best vegan beauty products around.

And when we say beauty, what we really mean is a variety of products - from serums to bronzers - that form an essential part of your daily skincare routine.





When it comes to variety, the beauty market has never been richer. With primers, oils and face scrubs competing against concealers and blushers to vye for your attention, where do we begin?





This run-down has been tried and tested by the ShortList team, featuring some well known brand names, alongside smaller, emerging brands that have some effective products.





We’ve stuck to one stand-out product per brand - despite there being multiple other great products available - and have tried to select products that work well on all skin tones.





These are the vegan beauty products worth investing in:



