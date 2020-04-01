ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Best vegan beauty products: vegan makeup and more

These are the cruelty-free vegan products worthy of your make-up bag.

Danielle de Wolfe
01 April 2020

With more and more people turning to veganism as a means of reducing their carbon footprint or simply as part of a healthy diet, many beauty brands are getting in on the action.

With an increasing number jumping aboard the vegan train by creating specially formulated beauty products, the time has come to round-up what we reckon are the best vegan beauty products around.

And when we say beauty, what we really mean is a variety of products - from serums to bronzers - that form an essential part of your daily skincare routine.


When it comes to variety, the beauty market has never been richer. With primers, oils and face scrubs competing against concealers and blushers to vye for your attention, where do we begin?


This run-down has been tried and tested by the ShortList team, featuring some well known brand names, alongside smaller, emerging brands that have some effective products.


We’ve stuck to one stand-out product per brand - despite there being multiple other great products available - and have tried to select products that work well on all skin tones.


These are the vegan beauty products worth investing in:


1. ​Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow

£49
View now at Charlotte Tilbury

Available in a light-to-medium and a medium-to-dark palette, Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze and Glow has become one of the brands best-selling products. Did we mention it’s also vegan-friendly? Featuring a highly pigmented bronzing powder and a subtle highlighter that can build to create a striking and reflective finish, this is what we’d call a beauty essential.

2. ​Five Dot Deep Feed Nourishing Facial Serum

£38
View now at Five Dot Botanics

Five Dot’s Deep Feed Nourishing Facial Serum leaves skin feeling as peachy as the day you entered this world. It’s formula contains green coffee and cacay alongside 3 other vitamin rich, anti-ageing ingredients to nourish skin and keep it plump and hydrated. It’s a miracle worker in a pot.

3. ​Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

£7
View now at Beauty Bay

These are a life-saver for anyone who experiences painful, raised spots, Cosrx can bring them down to size in a matter of hours. The small round patches are popped onto the skin over the affected area, absorbing the fluid from the spot and flattening that nuisance pimple out. It’s not a long term way to clear them up but a definite gem for those heading on a night out or quick fix to make skin picture perfect.

4. ​Up Circle - cleansing face balm

£18.99
View now at Up Circle

A simple way to remove impurities and cleanse the face, this formula is designed to be gentle on skin and remove make-up in one fell swoop. It’s a one-stop-cleansing-shop for those on the lookout for a great and gentle balm, with a sleek looking pot that’s ideal for popping in your toilet bag.

5. ​Olixia Cacay Facial Oil

£48
View now at Oilixia

Direct from the depths of the Amazon Rainforest, this potent Cacay oil is something of a miracle worker. It’s a product that shuns chemical additives and unnecessary extras in favour of pure ingredients and contains three times the amount of retinol than Rosehip Oil. That’s in addition to more vitamin E and F than argan oil - a renowned miracle worker.

6. ​Jeffree Star Cosmetics Beauty Killer Palette

£43
View now at Beauty Bay

Looking for hIgh pigmentation and bold colour? This is the eye pallet for you. Like all offerings on this list it’s 100% vegan friendly, with 10 vibrant shades included in this compact pallet. It’s the ultimate show-stopping combo.

7. ​Wake Skincare Face Mask

£22.95
View now at Amazon

As face masks go, this one is something of a secret weapon. Aiming to extract dirt from pores and relieve skin problems with a gentle but effective formula, Wake’s walnut shell powder also works to smooth skin and illuminate.

8. ​Iconic Blush Illuminator

£30
View now at Cult Beauty

If you’re looking for a highlighter and blush rolled into one small yet mighty package, this might just be a star find. Available in four shades, this vibrant illuminator can be added to primers, foundations or moisturisers, with the concentrated liquid shimmer acting as the ultimate multi-tasker.

9. ​NIOD Photography Fluid

£20
View now at Cult Beauty

For a vibrant, shimmering finish that works alongside primers and moisturisers, NIOD’s Photography Fluid helps neutralise redness and creates an even sheen finish. Only a few dots of the fluid are required to give skin the ultimate dewy finish.

10. ​Kate Von D Beauty - Shade + Light

$49.50
View now at Kate Von D

Kate Von D is renowned for vegan-friendly products - and this Shade + Light combo is one of her bestselling beauty must-haves. A contour kit that’ll give you cheekbones to rival those gracing magazine covers, Kat Von D’s creamy formula glides on with zero fuss.

