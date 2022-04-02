The best bald actors ever: because who needs hair?

We know that it's you, the reader, who votes in our lists but we have to admit that this one purely exists because of Bruce Willis. After the great actor announced his retirement from acting because of health issues, we wanted to celebrate the man in the best way possible: by celebrating his complete lack of hair.

As the Bard once wrote, "Be not afraid of baldness: some are born bald, some achieve baldness and some have baldness thrust upon them".

While follicles do not make the person, we live in a fickle world often too quick to stigmatise baldness. For those of us not capable of growing the busiest of 'dos, we've turned to the great actors of screen for inspiration on wearing our domes with pride.

Here's to the folks who fly the flag for smooth scalps and bald brilliance. And Bruce, thank you for everything. We will always have Die Hard.