Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals (2020): cheap Echos and more

Not to be outdone when it comes to the Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon has unleashed some of its discounts early.



There are all manner of the best Amazon device deals on the site right now - whether you are looking for an Amazon Echo or something to add to your smart home setup.

Now, we expect that plenty more Amazon device deals will be heading to the site in the weeks to come and it is worth noting that the Echos that are currently on sale are refurbished.

According to Amazon, this means that "a pre-owned device that has been refurbished and tested to look and work like new. The device is then certified and given a new 1-year warranty. Certified refurbished Amazon devices are available at a discount off the regular price of a brand new device."

And it is also worth noting that Amazon announced a whole host of new Amazon Echos at its annual event recently, so the Amazon Echo line-up is set to change come 22 October. But this is after Amazon Prime Day which takes place 13-14 October.

The fact is, Alexa is still the best voice assistant of choice, and many Echos the best smart displays out there right now, so choosing an Echo is going right to the source of this - and these are our choice during this hallowed 48 hours of deals.

The best Amazon Echo devices revealed

Best Amazon Device deals

£20 off! Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) £59.99 The Amazon Echos is still one of the best smart speakers on the market and the second gen is a step up, both in looks and in sound. If you don't have Alexa yet, this is a brilliant gateway. View at Amazon now

£46 off! Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) £79.99 (was £15) The Amazon Echo Plus is the meatier version of the Echo, with a Zigbee hub built in so it can become the main hub for your smart home setup. Bass is big, sound is loud - and it has a fabric finish. View at Amazon now

50% off! Amazon Echo Show 5 £35.99 (was £71.99) This is a great little device - it's an Echo with a screen so you can use it for video calls, or watching things like Amazon Prime Video. You can also bung it in the kitchen and watch recipes while you cook. View at Amazon now

£60 off! Ring Spotlight Cam £139 (was £199) You can now get the Ring Spotlight Cam (wired or battery) for a great price. The device offers two-way talk, 30-day trial of the Ring service and Monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and Live View, real-time video. View now at Amazon