Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals (2020): cheap Echos and more
The Amazon Echo family gets discounted.
Not to be outdone when it comes to the Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon has unleashed some of its discounts early.
There are all manner of the best Amazon device deals on the site right now - whether you are looking for an Amazon Echo or something to add to your smart home setup.
Now, we expect that plenty more Amazon device deals will be heading to the site in the weeks to come and it is worth noting that the Echos that are currently on sale are refurbished.
According to Amazon, this means that "a pre-owned device that has been refurbished and tested to look and work like new. The device is then certified and given a new 1-year warranty. Certified refurbished Amazon devices are available at a discount off the regular price of a brand new device."
And it is also worth noting that Amazon announced a whole host of new Amazon Echos at its annual event recently, so the Amazon Echo line-up is set to change come 22 October. But this is after Amazon Prime Day which takes place 13-14 October.
The fact is, Alexa is still the best voice assistant of choice, and many Echos the best smart displays out there right now, so choosing an Echo is going right to the source of this - and these are our choice during this hallowed 48 hours of deals.
