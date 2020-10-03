Best ‘90s kids’ TV shows

There’s nothing worse than looking back at the things you liked as a kid and realising they were absolute trash.

Hopefully, then, you’re like us. By which I mean you have – and have always had – impeccable taste in television, going back to your days as a snotty little kid flicking on CBBC or CITV the second you walked (ran) through the front door without so much as stopping to wipe your feet.

We’ve gone back through all the shows that come under the vast banner of ‘90s kids’ TV and conducted some extensive research. We’ve plucked out the very best, the gold standard, the crème de la crème

To qualify for this list, the shows in question needs to have run for two or more years on British TV during the decade.

