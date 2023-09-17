Behind the scenes with the cast of Prime Video thriller Wilderness

Wilderness is the new Prime Video thriller that stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, in a six-part series that sees Liv (Jenna Coleman) go on a cross-country American road trip with her husband Will's (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) - the twist is that he's been cheating on her.

It's a fun thrill ride that's a revenge thriller with a difference - and one that sees the pair get into some interesting situations. The highlight of these is a white-water rafting scene that has to be seen to be believed.

ShortList has an exclusive clip, where Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen both discuss their adventures filming across the US and Canada.

While Jackson-Cohen also speaks on his experience filming the white-water rafting scene and what it was like being thrown into the icy water many times over.

Wilderness is out now and can be streamed on Prime Video.