Behind the scenes with the cast of Prime Video thriller Wilderness
What you need to know about Prime Video's wild new thriller...
Wilderness is the new Prime Video thriller that stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, in a six-part series that sees Liv (Jenna Coleman) go on a cross-country American road trip with her husband Will's (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) - the twist is that he's been cheating on her.
It's a fun thrill ride that's a revenge thriller with a difference - and one that sees the pair get into some interesting situations. The highlight of these is a white-water rafting scene that has to be seen to be believed.
ShortList has an exclusive clip, where Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen both discuss their adventures filming across the US and Canada.
While Jackson-Cohen also speaks on his experience filming the white-water rafting scene and what it was like being thrown into the icy water many times over.
Wilderness is out now and can be streamed on Prime Video.
