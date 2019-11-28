Aston Martin to launch limited edition whiskies with Scotch distillery Bowmore

Not satisfied with being one of the most luxurious car makers in the world, Aston Martin has announced it will be releasing a range of limited edition whiskies.

The car company has teamed up with Scotch whisky distillery Bowmore to create the exclusive bottles that will embody the brand’s “commitment to heritage but also to cutting edge-design and manufacturing techniques”.

We don’t yet know anything else about the whiskies being created but the two brands will also be putting on a series of exclusive events and experiences. Though, they have released any more information about those, either.

NEWS: Aston Martin partners with @bowmore on exclusive limited-edition whisky bottlings and innovative lifestyle experiences.



Working with our world-class design team, Bowmore will create exclusive bottlings, and host inspiring events across the globe.#AstonMartinpic.twitter.com/pE2W82YCVC

— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) November 27, 2019

This comes after the news that Aston Martin had been given a trademark for its name and iconic winged logo to be used for alcohol (except beer).

Aston Martin Lagonda President Andy Palmer said he expected the whiskies to be “collector’s items for the whisky connoisseur and Aston Martin enthusiast”.

He added: “As brands we have a lot in common. We both focus on indulging our customers with exquisitely-designed, beautifully-crafted products, often producing limited edition specials that celebrate our heritage.”

Sounds like it may be a little while until we see this Aston Martin whiskies on our shelves.