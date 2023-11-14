​Ardbeg The Rollercoaster: an ultra-rare whiskey set with a six-figure price tag

Prepare to secure yourself a slice of whiskey history, as Ardberg The Rollercoaster is released into the world - accompanied by a six figure price tag.

Adored by dram fanatics across the globe, Ardbeg's rich and vibrant history has paved the way for this new, one-off release.

Described as a "time capsule" by the distillery, The Rollercoaster is a highly sought-after set of two whiskies that do exactly what they say on the tin: chart the distillery's soaring highs and plummeting lows.

Rare doesn't quite do this limited-release justice, with just 143 sets in existence from a truly rare cask release described as "irreplaceable" bottlings.

A tale of two halves, the first whisky, Ardbeg Cask No.1 1981, has an ABV of 47.3% and has been aged for 42 years and was put into casks just days before the distillery shut its doors for the first time on March 25, 1981.

The Rollercoaster's second whiskey, Ardbeg Cask No.17 1989, has an ABV of 45.3% and was distilled on December 6,1989. It was among the first single malts to be laid down after the Ardbeg distillery re-opened in October that year.

Set to be snapped up immediately by whiskey connoisseurs, these bespoke carved sets containing the duo of whiskies come with an equally soaring price tag of €100,000.



Charting the distillery's decidedly turbulent past, the 1981 release is the last surviving cask from that year, created before the distillery shut its doors on March 25th, with the whiskey laid down bourbon barrels.

The whiskey was then transferred into a refill Oloroso sherry cask on 30th August 1981.

Lightly peated in character, this rare bottling bares all the hallmarks of the Oloroso casks, resulting in rich and spicy notes.



The second whisky, aged 33 years, is also among the final casks distilled during the first few weeks after the Distillery's revival in 1989.



Matured in bourbon casks before being transferred into a single refill bourbon cask to enhance its flavour, this subtly peated style is every inch a hallmark of Ardbeg.



Two pivotal moments, one historic timeline that's every inch the rollercoaster.

It's a tale made all the more dramatic when set against the backdrop of Ardbeg’s second closure, with the Distillery once again closing its doors in 1996 before reopening one year later.

As pleasing on the eye as it is the palate, the set was designed and crafted by John Galvin Design, with the two bottles encased in a carved wooden gift box (it's bloody gorgeous if we do say so ourselves).

Those looking to get there hands on a slice of history can register interest by visiting Ardberg's site.