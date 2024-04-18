Ardbeg Spectacular: a limited edition dram capturing the spirit of the circus
Prepare for a whisky that's designed to perform
When the worlds of whisky and the weird and wonderful circus top collide, the result is bound to be a one-off.
Introducing: Ardbeg Spectacular - a decidedly dark, limited edition release that captures the true spirit of the circus - and drops just in time for Ardbeg Day.
Yes, that really is a thing. Mark Saturday, June 1 in your diary, for this is one release that's not waiting around.
Held annually on the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day is a global celebration that captures the unconventional side of whisky.
This year's release is a truly twisted 46% ABV offering, with Ardbeg Spectacular a "curiously perfumed and aromatic" offering, according to the brand.
It's bound to rank up there among one of the most intriguing releases we've stumbled upon - and it might even make its way onto our best whisky shortlist.
Coming in at £110 a bottle, it's everything you'd expect from a limited edition release - even down to the circus-inspired graphics that adorn this vibrant bottle.
The first release from Ardbeg to be aged in port casks, this eye-catching release serves up something utterly unpredictable.
If it sounds left-field and utterly indulgent, you'd be right.
It's a showstopper, alright.
Well then, it appears the time has come to venture to the circus.
Ardbeg Spectacular is available to purchase on Ardbeg.com from April 23, before rolling out nationwide.