Apple iPhones and AirPods are ridiculously popular, says Apple

Apple has released its fiscal results for the first quarter of 2020 – and things seem to be looking good for the company.

Earnings were up to $4.99 per share, and it had an overall revenue of nearly $92 billion. This represents an increase of 9% from the same quarter a year ago – and an all-time record for the period.

Pretty unsurprisingly, AirPods were a winner for the company – particularly during the holiday season, when millions of people were likely to have received them as gifts.

This was the first quarter that all three of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models were on sale, which would also have boosted numbers.

“We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

“During the holiday quarter our active installed base of devices grew in each of our geographic segments and has now reached over 1.5 billion."

"We see this as a powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board.”

And with Apple TV currently making waves in the streaming world, it seems unlikely that the company's success will stop any time soon.