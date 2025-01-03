Apple Fitness+ update supercharges new year fitness goals with Strava integration

Apple Fitness+, the health-and-fitness subscription service for Apple’s devices, has got a major new update just in time for its subscribers’ ‘new year, new you’ fitness goals.

The biggest addition is a deep integration with leading fitness tracking app Strava. The two can now share more data, including rich details provided by Fitness+ workouts, which can then be shared around the Strava community, unifying a user's fitness journeys across apps. Strava subscribers can get a three month trial of Fitness+ with the update too, with athletes from the Strava service making guest appearances on Fitness+ throughout the year.

That’s just the first in a series of new additions to the platform. A brand new progressive strength program will help users build and maintain strength growth. It’s a three-week guided program targeting every major muscle group with 12 30-minute workouts: Progressive Overload (Week One), Time Under Tension (Week Two), and Dynamic Power (Week Three). You can then adjust the weight amount to keep building gains with the routine over an extended period of time.

If you’re one of the growing number of pickleball players around the world, you can now use it within Fitness+ training routines to build strength, endurance, and agility with a new program featuring Catherine Parenteau, world No. 1 in pickleball singles and doubles.

A Yoga Peak Poses workshop series focusses on individual poses to build confidence and skill in key moves, including Dancer, Twisted Hand to Big Toe, and Crow, with 10 minute warm ups for the 10 minute sessions.

There’s a big expansion of Fitness+’s Breath Meditation section, with a new Introductory course of five 10-minute sessions, teaching users the benefits of techniques like belly, box, and ocean breathing.

All-star workouts

Rounding off the update is a host of star-studded content. Workouts will put a spotlight on featured artist music including tracks from Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar. New episodes of the Time to Walk podcast will kick off with Adam Scott of Severance fame as a guest, with further episodes set to include Steve Aoki, Lana Condor, Daddy Yankee and more. And superstar dance trainer Alex Wong will make a guest appearance as an Apple Fitness+ coach.

The new content will roll out for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV owners from Monday 6th January. Apple Watch owners that close all their Activity rings for seven days in a row in January can unlock a limited edition award badge, too.